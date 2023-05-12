Man shot multiple times in Mark Twain neighborhood

Police responded to a call for a shooting at the corner of Union Blvd. and Lillian Ave. just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to a call for a shooting at the corner of Union Blvd. and Lillian Ave. just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

At the scene, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man’s status is currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

News 4 will update this story as we learn more.

