Man shot multiple times in Mark Twain neighborhood
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to a call for a shooting at the corner of Union Blvd. and Lillian Ave. just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
At the scene, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The man’s status is currently unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation.
