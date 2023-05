ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Alton Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Rock Springs Drive just after 7:30 p.m., police say.

Tyrone Williams was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Alton police at 618-463-3505 extension 634

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.