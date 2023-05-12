Lawmakers pass bill on permanent makeup after News 4 investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Lawmakers in Jefferson City have worked on a number of controversial bills this session. But there is one proposed law now headed to the governor’s office that had near complete consensus.

And it comes after a News 4 Investigation exposed the issue. Many women and men in recent years have been turning to cosmetic tattooing, permanent makeup on the eyebrows, lips or other parts of the body.

Tattooists like Lynette Trarers at Flawless Ink in Lake St. Louis are celebrating the end of this session.

“Absolutely a huge win, I am over the moon about it,” said Trarers.

After years of stalling out in Jefferson City, legislation just passed this week will now better protect people seeking out permanent makeup.

“I think knowledge is power and this bill is something that passed because we pulled people who were masters in this craft,” Trarers said.

News 4 Investigates told you in November about the big problem: a lack of regulation in the Show-Me state, especially as certain services were branded something other than what they are.

Women like LaQuisha Peoples have legally been allowed to perform some of the services with just a weekend’s worth of training.

“You see a lot of people with scary work and I didn’t want to be one of those people,” she said.

She sought out more training, but not everyone was required to, until now.

“It’s going to close doors to stop people from doing horrible work and horrible services,” said Peoples.

The bill will now head to the governor.

It received bi-partisan support and is not likely to be an issue.

A spokesperson for Governor Mike Parson says they will do a thorough review before deciding whether to sign.

It is expected to become effective in January 2025 to give current practitioners time to get the requisite training.

