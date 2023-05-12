Lawmakers pass bill on permanent makeup after News 4 investigation

Lawmakers in Jefferson City have worked on a number of controversial bills this session.
By Lauren Trager
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Lawmakers in Jefferson City have worked on a number of controversial bills this session. But there is one proposed law now headed to the governor’s office that had near complete consensus.

And it comes after a News 4 Investigation exposed the issue. Many women and men in recent years have been turning to cosmetic tattooing, permanent makeup on the eyebrows, lips or other parts of the body.

Tattooists like Lynette Trarers at Flawless Ink in Lake St. Louis are celebrating the end of this session.

“Absolutely a huge win, I am over the moon about it,” said Trarers.

After years of stalling out in Jefferson City, legislation just passed this week will now better protect people seeking out permanent makeup.

“I think knowledge is power and this bill is something that passed because we pulled people who were masters in this craft,” Trarers said.

News 4 Investigates told you in November about the big problem: a lack of regulation in the Show-Me state, especially as certain services were branded something other than what they are.

Women like LaQuisha Peoples have legally been allowed to perform some of the services with just a weekend’s worth of training.

“You see a lot of people with scary work and I didn’t want to be one of those people,” she said.

She sought out more training, but not everyone was required to, until now.

“It’s going to close doors to stop people from doing horrible work and horrible services,” said Peoples.

The bill will now head to the governor.

It received bi-partisan support and is not likely to be an issue.

A spokesperson for Governor Mike Parson says they will do a thorough review before deciding whether to sign.

It is expected to become effective in January 2025 to give current practitioners time to get the requisite training.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, FBI presence at South County home
Police, FBI presence at South County home
First Alert Weather Days May 12-13, 2023
Warmer Weekend, Storm Chances Ramp Up Sunday
Darion Benton, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action
Man charged in connection with Cherokee Street shooting day after charges refused against another suspect
A person died in an accident on Highway 141 near Highway 370 Thursday morning
Person dead in Thursday morning accident in Bridgeton
' I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from...
‘I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from standing, walking in the street

Latest News

ducks
Ducks hatch at Wentzville elementary school
Shrewsbury Police combat retail theft
Shrewsbury Police combat retail theft
A local woman is suing Mark and Patricia McCloskey citing “anxiety” and “depression” stemming...
McCloskeys sued for pointing guns at protestor in 2020
Business leaders tackle homicides as St. Louis region’s number one priority in new report
Business leaders tackle homicides as St. Louis region’s number one priority in new report