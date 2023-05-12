“It is absolutely dangerous:” STL firefighters sue city for unpaid work, promotions; potential factor in fireman’s death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 exclusive with St. Louis firefighters sounding the alarm and calling out the city for refusing to pay and promote them.

Jessica Jackson and Licole McKinney are among 17 firefighters suing St. Louis City. Both were given the title of acting captain without a raise.

“I come in, work, and do everything a captain would. I’m expected to do the reports and all of that without compensation,” says 17-year St. Louis firefighter veteran Jessica Jackson.

“We’re already doing the job. We’re just not getting the pay,” says 21-year veteran Licole McKinney.

According to court documents, [former] “Public Safety Director, Daniel Isom, directed that promotions cease to occur as vacancies arose.”

Citing in paragraph 14, “there should be a new test in place.” However, a 2017 settlement between the city and fire department agreed, “The city will not intentionally delay promotions from the current lists in anticipation of new lists being certified.”

“It’s hurtful. I think it belittles my character,” says McKinney. “We deserve to be promoted because we took the test. We passed the test.”

Currently, at least 12 promotion spots remain unfulfilled, and that number is expected to increase.

“When you have someone on the truck that is not a captain, has not studied, and has not tested at times our life is in their hands,” says Jackson.

St. Louis firefighters tell News 4 the lack of experience on the fire truck was a contributing factor in the death of fallen fireman Ben Polson.

Polson was killed in a house fire in January 2022 while fighting a house fire on Cote Brillante. The firefighter who made the call that day had less than five years of experience.

“Being a 17-year member of this department, I know I’m working with someone who only has three years,” Jackson says. “It takes more than 5-6 years for you to even grasp and understand this job, so I know he wasn’t able to make those decisions correctly.”

In May, Polson’s name was added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

“It is absolutely dangerous if you don’t have the right people in place,” Jackson says. “Sometimes I don’t feel comfortable, but I still have a job to do.”

As the battle continues to play out in court, without a consensus, the futures of firefighters remain hanging in the balance.

“There’s a lot of us that have backup plans.”

News 4 asked the city for comment, but they declined, citing pending litigation.

