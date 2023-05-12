InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 19

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An off-duty, hired officer misusing police powers, dragging innocent people from their home without a warrant. Plus, a vulnerability at TSA checkpoints could mean more shootings at airports. Brendan Keefe reports. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

No-Knock Raid: Underpaid law enforcement officers rely on extra jobs for private companies in their police uniforms in order to pay the bills. Sometimes their private employers ask them to use — or ignore — the law to help their businesses. This story looks at a case where an off-duty, hired officer uses police powers at the wrong house.

Airport Security: A gunman was able to reach into his bag during secondary screening, retrieve his pistol, and open fire inside Atlanta’s airport in the secure area. How did this happen? We have the body cams and surveillance video. Some airports nationwide have these barriers – others don’t.

Cigarette Butt Closes Cold Case: A gruesome murder that gripped the nation. A mourning family breathes a sigh of relief. After more than 50 years Rita Curran’s cold case is finally closed. Darren Perron has the story.

Wrongful Murder Conviction: Since 1989, more than 3,000 people have had their convictions reversed, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. Black Americans make up less than 14% of the U.S. population, but according to the registry they make up more than 50% of the listed exonerations.

Angie Ricono introduces us to two men who were wrongly imprisoned and formed a brotherhood while fighting to prove their innocence.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, FBI presence at South County home
Police, FBI presence at South County home
Darion Benton, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action
Man charged in connection with Cherokee Street shooting day after charges refused against another suspect
First Alert Weather Days May 12-13, 2023
Warmer Weekend, Storm Chances Ramp Up Sunday
A person died in an accident on Highway 141 near Highway 370 Thursday morning
Person dead in Thursday morning accident in Bridgeton
' I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from...
‘I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from standing, walking in the street

Latest News

Flooding caused traffic delays on I-64 and closing on eastbound.
I-64 eastbound shut down after water main break floods interstate
The Saint Louis Zoo took the wraps off plans for the experience for children and families. The...
Saint Louis Zoo plans to open exhibit where visitors can play with animals
Homicide investigation generic
3 killed in North City shootings
Graphic
Human skeletal remains found at old industrial plant in Madison County, Illinois
News 4 Afternoon Update: May 12, 2023