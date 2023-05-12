I-64 eastbound shut down after water main break floods interstate

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Flooding on I-64 caused delayed traffic and eastbound lanes to close Friday evening.

Cameras show traffic on I-64 and Hampton brought to a halt due to high flooding after a water main break. Traffic is delayed as well in the westbound lanes as the water started moving across the highway. All lanes are closed eastbound.

Eastbound traffic was backed up to 64 at 170 just before 5 p.m. Authorities were still diverting traffic in the westbound lanes as of 4:45 p.m. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it is unclear how long the closure will last.

it is unclear what led up to the water main break. News 4 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, FBI presence at South County home
Police, FBI presence at South County home
Darion Benton, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action
Man charged in connection with Cherokee Street shooting day after charges refused against another suspect
First Alert Weather Days May 12-13, 2023
Warmer Weekend, Storm Chances Ramp Up Sunday
A person died in an accident on Highway 141 near Highway 370 Thursday morning
Person dead in Thursday morning accident in Bridgeton
' I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from...
‘I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from standing, walking in the street

Latest News

The Saint Louis Zoo took the wraps off plans for the experience for children and families. The...
Saint Louis Zoo plans to open exhibit where visitors can play with animals
Homicide investigation generic
3 killed in North City shootings
Graphic
Human skeletal remains found at old industrial plant in Madison County, Illinois
News 4 Afternoon Update: May 12, 2023