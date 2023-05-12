I-64 eastbound shut down after water main break floods interstate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Flooding on I-64 caused delayed traffic and eastbound lanes to close Friday evening.

Cameras show traffic on I-64 and Hampton brought to a halt due to high flooding after a water main break. Traffic is delayed as well in the westbound lanes as the water started moving across the highway. All lanes are closed eastbound.

Eastbound traffic was backed up to 64 at 170 just before 5 p.m. Authorities were still diverting traffic in the westbound lanes as of 4:45 p.m. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it is unclear how long the closure will last.

it is unclear what led up to the water main break. News 4 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.