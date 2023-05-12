Human skeletal remains found at old industrial plant in Madison County, Illinois

HARTFORD, Ill. (KMOV) -- Human skeletal remains were found at an old industrial plant Thursday in Hartford, Illinois.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office said in a press release that someone was conducting aerial mapping in the area of the old Chemetco Industrial Plant and reported to law enforcement he had found something. Law enforcement agencies searched the area and found the remains.

An investigator at the coroner’s office confirmed the remains to be human. Clothing and “other property” were recovered at the scene.

“Authorities are aware of a missing person, Vernon Law, who has been missing from Wood River, IL since July 2022 and they are investigating that lead,” the press release said.

The coroner’s office is working to make a positive identification of the remains and said it will update the public in the future with more information.

