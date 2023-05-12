Human skeletal remains found at old industrial plant in Madison County, Illinois

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ill. (KMOV) -- Human skeletal remains were found at an old industrial plant Thursday in Hartford, Illinois.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office said in a press release that someone was conducting aerial mapping in the area of the old Chemetco Industrial Plant and reported to law enforcement he had found something. Law enforcement agencies searched the area and found the remains.

An investigator at the coroner’s office confirmed the remains to be human. Clothing and “other property” were recovered at the scene.

“Authorities are aware of a missing person, Vernon Law, who has been missing from Wood River, IL since July 2022 and they are investigating that lead,” the press release said.

The coroner’s office is working to make a positive identification of the remains and said it will update the public in the future with more information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Benton, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action
Man charged in connection with Cherokee Street shooting day after charges refused against another suspect
First Alert Weather Days May 12-13, 2023
Storms Possible Today, Some May Become Strong to Severe
Police, FBI presence at South County home
Police, FBI presence at South County home
A person died in an accident on Highway 141 near Highway 370 Thursday morning
Person dead in Thursday morning accident in Bridgeton
' I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from...
‘I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from standing, walking in the street

Latest News

A homicide investigation graphic
Man shot and killed in Alton
Dashcam video released showing suspect, trooper exchange shots during fatal officer-involved shooting near Mount Vernon, Illinois
News 4 Afternoon Update: May 12, 2023
Police have arrested DaiJa’h Jackson, 25, and charged her with Second Degree Murder and Armed...
Suspect charged in shooting death of man in north St. Louis Tuesday night