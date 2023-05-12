As graduation season begins, a special education high school aims to propel more students into college, job opportunities

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -As the United States continues to battle an ongoing workforce shortage, an independent St. Louis special education high school is launching students both into the workforce and secondary education.

Miriam High School in Olivette is home to around 80 students, 14 of whom are seniors and will graduate Friday night.

“Your whole life is advocating for your kids and when you watch them go through this kind of pain and all the rejection and the hard things,” said Christine Gordon. “If they make it, you just want to scream, thank you God you’ve been good to us, well done!”

Gordon’s 17-year-old son, Eliot, is one of the seniors graduating Friday night. Diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, ADD, anxiety and depression.

