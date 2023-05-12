As graduation season begins, a special education high school aims to propel more students into college, job opportunities

By Caroline Hecker
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -As the United States continues to battle an ongoing workforce shortage, an independent St. Louis special education high school is launching students both into the workforce and secondary education.

Miriam High School in Olivette is home to around 80 students, 14 of whom are seniors and will graduate Friday night.

“Your whole life is advocating for your kids and when you watch them go through this kind of pain and all the rejection and the hard things,” said Christine Gordon. “If they make it, you just want to scream, thank you God you’ve been good to us, well done!”

Gordon’s 17-year-old son, Eliot, is one of the seniors graduating Friday night. Diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, ADD, anxiety and depression.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, people with disabilities still experience lower rates of employment and labor force participation than those without disabilities despite some recent improvements. As a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN), Allsup Employment Services (AES) sees this firsthand as we help our customers on their journey back to work.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, FBI presence at South County home
Police, FBI presence at South County home
Darion Benton, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action
Man charged in connection with Cherokee Street shooting day after charges refused against another suspect
First Alert Weather Days May 12-13, 2023
Warmer Weekend, Storm Chances Ramp Up Sunday
A person died in an accident on Highway 141 near Highway 370 Thursday morning
Person dead in Thursday morning accident in Bridgeton
' I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from...
‘I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from standing, walking in the street

Latest News

Business leaders tackle homicides as St. Louis region’s number one priority in new report
Business leaders tackle homicides as St. Louis region’s number one priority in new report
The Saint Louis Zoo took the wraps off plans for the experience for children and families. The...
‘Destination Discovery’ coming to the Saint Louis Zoo
As graduation season begins, a special education high school aims to propel more students into...
A special education high school aims to propel more students into college, job opportunities
Flooding caused traffic delays on I-64 and closing on eastbound.
Both lanes on I-64 shut down after water main break floods interstate