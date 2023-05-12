First confirmed case of rabies in St. Charles County since 2020

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bat found in Lake Saint Louis has tested positive for the rabies virus. This is the first case of rabies in St. Charles County since 2020 and the seventh case for Missouri this year.

According to Department of Public Health Acting Director Sara Evers, the bat was discovered in an area home. The homeowner was not bitten, but county public health nurses are assessing for potential exposure to determine if treatment is needed.

“Rabies is a dangerous virus found in the saliva of mammals that infects the nervous system,” said Evers. “The discovery of this infected animal serves as a reminder that annual vaccination is the best way to prevent rabies infection in pets and their owners and is required for all pets by St. Charles County Animal Control Ordinance Section 205.110. Rabies illness requires mandatory preventative actions and extensive treatment, so it is important that people and their pets avoid contact with live or dead wild or stray animals.”

Bats and skunks commonly spread rabies in Missouri. Humans and pets can become exposed to rabies through bites or scratches by infected animals.

Veterinarians can provide rabies vaccination and the accompanying rabies registration, which must be displayed on the pet’s collar. Individuals needing financial assistance to obtain the vaccination and registration tag can contact the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center at 636-949-7387.

Residents concerned about potentially rabid animals on their property should call St. Charles County Animal Control at 636-949-7347 for domesticated animals or the Missouri Department of Conservation’s St. Charles County regional office at 636-441-4554 for wild animals.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services collects data on rabies reports on a monthly basis, which can be found here.

