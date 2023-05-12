The Father McGivney Griffins make a run for state title

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A little over 7 years ago, the Father McGivney baseball team didn’t exist.

The first year of varsity play: four wins.

The next three seasons under a new head coach: 30 wins or more.

Head coach Chris Erwin says players buying in.

“We sat down and what to we wanna be known for what you what do you want to be known for as a McGivney program? What do you wanna be known for as a solid baseball program in the area? We kind of came up with some pillars that we talked about that kind of hung our hat on,” said Erwin.

Those pillars are simple: play defense, throw strikes and be aggressive on the bases.

Helped the Griffins start this season with 29 straight wins.

After losing their first game this past weekend, those same pillars helped them bounce back the next day.

“Definitely says a lot about our perseverance. I mean like seasons, aren’t one in a single game. You know seasons are made over a lot of games,” said Danier Gierer.

The Griffins are a good team. They also have some studs. Ole Miss signee and righty Gabe Smith. Western Illinois signee, also a righty, Jackson Rodgers. Both with bright futures, but want to win in the present.

“It’s really exciting and getting to play baseball at The next level is everybody’s dream come true, but just staying grounded into each day and not forgetting where we came from and where we were freshman year compared to now,” said Smith.

In front of them is a chance at a state title run.

They were bounced early from the playoffs last season. They don’t plan for that to happen again.

“Try and build something special here because we’ve been able to build a foundation but I’m trying to get to the mountaintop right now,” said Jackson Rodgers. “Ultimately, get to our goal of winning the last game.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.