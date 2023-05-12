The Father McGivney Griffins make a run for state title

A little over 7 years ago, the Father McGivney baseball team didn’t exist.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A little over 7 years ago, the Father McGivney baseball team didn’t exist.

The first year of varsity play: four wins.

The next three seasons under a new head coach: 30 wins or more.

Head coach Chris Erwin says players buying in.

“We sat down and what to we wanna be known for what you what do you want to be known for as a McGivney program? What do you wanna be known for as a solid baseball program in the area? We kind of came up with some pillars that we talked about that kind of hung our hat on,” said Erwin.

Those pillars are simple: play defense, throw strikes and be aggressive on the bases.

Helped the Griffins start this season with 29 straight wins.

After losing their first game this past weekend, those same pillars helped them bounce back the next day.

“Definitely says a lot about our perseverance. I mean like seasons, aren’t one in a single game. You know seasons are made over a lot of games,” said Danier Gierer.

The Griffins are a good team. They also have some studs. Ole Miss signee and righty Gabe Smith. Western Illinois signee, also a righty, Jackson Rodgers. Both with bright futures, but want to win in the present.

“It’s really exciting and getting to play baseball at The next level is everybody’s dream come true, but just staying grounded into each day and not forgetting where we came from and where we were freshman year compared to now,” said Smith.

In front of them is a chance at a state title run.

They were bounced early from the playoffs last season. They don’t plan for that to happen again.

“Try and build something special here because we’ve been able to build a foundation but I’m trying to get to the mountaintop right now,” said Jackson Rodgers. “Ultimately, get to our goal of winning the last game.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Benton, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action
Man charged in connection with Cherokee Street shooting day after charges refused against another suspect
' I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from...
‘I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from standing, walking in the street
FILE — The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people...
Missouri lawmakers pass property tax breaks for seniors
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana...
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city
broken glass generic
MSHP looking for witnesses after shot fired at car on I-70 in St. Charles County

Latest News

The Father McGivney Griffins make a run for state title
The Father McGivney Griffins make a run for state title
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the...
Chiefs to host Detroit Lions in season-opener
29 APR 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI- St. Louis CITY SC host the Portland Timbers during match...
Postponed CITY SC, FC Dallas match rescheduled
The Kansas City Chiefs line up against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Saturday,...
Raiders to face Chiefs on Christmas Day in Kansas City