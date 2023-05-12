3 killed in North City shootings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three men were shot and killed in North City Friday afternoon.

The first incident happened near the intersection of Riverview and McLaren. Police responded to a shooting call where they found two men shot and killed inside a car.

Police then received another call for a shooting in the 3600 block of Garfield around 3:19 p.m. They found another man killed at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

