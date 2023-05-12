15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA

Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Northern Kentucky student will be graduating high school at 15 years old.

Anthony Brown is moving on from Covington Latin School with plans to attend UC San Diego to study biology.

While his time in high school was shorter than most, he was heavily involved in organizations while maintaining a 4.48 GPA.

During his sophomore and junior years, Anthony served as the student body president and was a member of the National Honor Society.

The 15-year-old also traveled to London and Ireland to study abroad, worked as a summer camp coach for the Cincinnati Reds and has taken piano lessons for 10 years.

Additionally, Anthony received several athletic awards for his school, participating in sports such as varsity baseball, cross country, soccer and swimming.

Anthony will be graduating with 41 other students in his class, 14 of whom are 16 years old.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

