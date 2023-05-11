WANTED: Police continue search for Conoco shooting suspect

The suspect was seen in surveillance video from the Conoco prior to the shooting May 7.
The suspect was seen in surveillance video from the Conoco prior to the shooting May 7.(SLMPD)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police continue searching for a man accused of shooting another man at a Conoco gas station Sunday, May 7.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting at the 6900 block of Gravois around 8:15 p.m. and found a man behind the Conoco gas station suffering from gunshot wounds. Due to the severity of his injuries, he could not provide a statement before being transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police reviewed the gas station surveillance video and found that the suspect fired at the victim with a rifle as the victim was seated in his own vehicle. The victim then fled on foot and collapsed behind the gas station.

The suspect proceeded to leave the scene in his car.

The suspect was seen leaving in a silver car from the Conoco shooting May 7.
The suspect was seen leaving in a silver car from the Conoco shooting May 7.(SLMPD)

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (314) 725-8477

