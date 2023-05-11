Students at CVPA, other schools hold walkout in stand against gun violence

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Students at several high schools in the St. Louis Public School District walked out of school Thursday afternoon to protest gun violence. Among those participating were students at Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience (CSMB), where a gunman opened fire last October, killing two.

“Our walkout is to let people know we are all in solidarity and that we all stand against gun violence,” said student Marley Williams.

Some students carried signs and others chanted as the CVPA and CSMB students marched around their schools.

“We shouldn’t have to worry about coming to school and having to be scared because of the possibility that we might get shot up,” said student Keyla Yanou.

Teacher Jean Kuczka and 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell were killed by a gunman on Oct. 24, 2022.

Students at CVPA and CSMB had participated in a walkout previously, but so many students and teachers at other schools wanted to join in the call for change that plans for a new event started to develop.

Frederick Steele is the principal of CSMB.

“We’ve been told an awful lot about what we shouldn’t be doing or should be doing for the last six months, and I love that this was grassroots and sort of homegrown,” Steele said. “And so, the district was minimally involved other than just providing protection.”

Besides taking a stand against gun violence, the students at CVPA and CSMB gathered together to remember Kuczka and Bell.

Kristie Faulstich is a social studies teacher at CVPA and was recently named the humanities teacher of the year in the district. She helped organize the day’s events.

“It is not enough to not be forgotten. It is something entirely different to be truly remembered. And that is something we want to push here at CVPA for both Jean Kuczka and Alex Bell,” she said.

The SLPS district released a statement regarding the walkout, saying, “This is an event organized and led by students and teachers and we respect their right to express themselves and raise their voices for change.”

