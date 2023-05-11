STL Voters & rumored Circuit Attorney replacement weigh in on Kim Gardner’s June resignation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s resignation draws closer, constituents say her fate should have been left up to voters who re-elected her in 2020.

“If the people put her in, the people should put her out,” said voter, Demarco Reynolds.

“By her being the first Black prosecutor and the people elected her, I can’t figure out why these other authorities want to take her out,” said North City barbershop owner Archie Cole. “I think they got an ulterior motive.”

Gardner is stepping down to make room for a new face to take over St. Louis City’s prosecuting office effective June 1.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey is still working to make sure she is banned from running again.

“My message to the governor is that I’d ask that he’s make a decision sooner rather than later, " said 5th District State Senator, Steve Roberts.

The application for the job was put online Wednesday. State Senator Steve Roberts has been rumored to be a potential replacement for Gardner and he has prosecuted gun crimes in the past.

“I haven’t been approached by the Governor’s office, but it’s definitely something I’d consider,” he said

Roberts said while a high rate of dismissed cases is a problem, the blame should not be solely placed on the Circuit Attorney’s administration.

“So much of the problems comes down to the state legislature and the Republican party’s position on guns. You hear all this talk about Kim Gardner and crime in the city. The real issue is guns, and they have no interest in doing anything about that, " Robert said.

“These laws where everybody can carry a gun. If they get that together half of the problem is going to be taken care of, but they won’t do that,” said Cole. I want a good person in there.”

With June 1 being the last day of Kim Gardner’s term as Circuit Attorney, applications for her position must be in by noon on Monday, May 15.

“It doesn’t matter to me if it’s Democrat or Republican as long as it’s a person that’s doing the right thing for the people,” said Reynolds.

