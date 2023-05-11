SLPS middle school gets new learning lab with 3D printers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Students at Long International Middle School are trying out the new technology inside their new lab.

The school’s Verizon Innovative Learning Lab is the first in the state. It’s equipped with 3D printers, as well as virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

The school is one of four in the region partnering with Verizon. Three other labs are planned for area schools.

