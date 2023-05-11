‘Sesame Street’ introduces first Filipino character

"Sesame Street" welcomed T.J., the program's first Filipino-American character. (Source: Sesame Workshop)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, “Sesame Street” has welcomed its first Filipino character.

T.J., the program’s newest Muppet, is voiced by puppeteer and performer Yinan Shentu.

Filipino-American animator Bobby Pontillas said he based T.J. on two of his friends’ kids.

Pontillas wrote on Instagram that he and Sesame Workshop’s creative director of character design collaborated on the character.

A Korean-American character, Ji-Young, was introduced on “Sesame Street” in 2021.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Benton, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action
Man charged in connection with Cherokee Street shooting day after charges refused against another suspect
' I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from...
‘I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from standing, walking in the street
FILE — The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people...
Missouri lawmakers pass property tax breaks for seniors
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana...
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city
broken glass generic
MSHP looking for witnesses after shot fired at car on I-70 in St. Charles County

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near...
House Republicans pass new asylum restrictions as Title 42 ends; Biden promises veto
A group of several hundred people protest the death of Jordan Neely, Friday, May 5, 2023, at...
Man who choked NYC subway passenger to death will face manslaughter charge, prosecutors say
President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community...
Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with congressional leaders put off until next week
LIVE: Verdict reached in Lori Vallow Daybell case
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies before the Senate...
EPA: New pollution limits proposed for US coal, gas power plants reflect ‘urgency’ of climate crisis