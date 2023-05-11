Scattered Storms This Evening, Then First Alert Weather Days Issued For Friday & Saturday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Periods of rain and storms through this evening, not severe but could be heavy

First Alert Weather Days Friday and Saturday, low severe risk of hail and wind

Mother’s Day has a 50% chance for some showers and storms too

This Evening: Periods of rain and storms moving in from the south to north. Some of these may contain heavy rain or lightning but we do not expect any severe storms.

Friday and Saturday - First Alert Weather Days: There is a low risk of large hail or damaging wind. The ingredients look marginal to support lower end severe weather with hail up to the size of quarters or gusty winds from 50-60 mph. And these storms look very isolated, which is why we reduced the rain chance Friday to 30%. The stronger storms would be in the afternoon to evening both days. It’s a low severe risk, but we want to make sure you know what’s possible and remain weather aware.

Otherwise it will be warm to hot and humid for Friday and Saturday. There will be lots of dry time, not all day rains by any means.

Sunday: Mother’s Day has a chance for some showers and storms too. The storm fuel is lower, so we don’t expect a severe threat. It will still be warm and humid but a cold front will bring cooler and less humid air by Monday.

