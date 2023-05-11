Scattered Storms This Evening, Then First Alert Weather Days Issued For Friday & Saturday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Periods of rain and storms through this evening, not severe but could be heavy
  • First Alert Weather Days Friday and Saturday, low severe risk of hail and wind
  • Mother’s Day has a 50% chance for some showers and storms too

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

This Evening: Periods of rain and storms moving in from the south to north. Some of these may contain heavy rain or lightning but we do not expect any severe storms.

Friday and Saturday - First Alert Weather Days: There is a low risk of large hail or damaging wind. The ingredients look marginal to support lower end severe weather with hail up to the size of quarters or gusty winds from 50-60 mph. And these storms look very isolated, which is why we reduced the rain chance Friday to 30%. The stronger storms would be in the afternoon to evening both days. It’s a low severe risk, but we want to make sure you know what’s possible and remain weather aware.

Otherwise it will be warm to hot and humid for Friday and Saturday. There will be lots of dry time, not all day rains by any means.

Sunday: Mother’s Day has a chance for some showers and storms too. The storm fuel is lower, so we don’t expect a severe threat. It will still be warm and humid but a cold front will bring cooler and less humid air by Monday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Benton, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action
Man charged in connection with Cherokee Street shooting day after charges refused against another suspect
' I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from...
‘I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from standing, walking in the street
FILE — The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people...
Missouri lawmakers pass property tax breaks for seniors
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana...
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city
broken glass generic
MSHP looking for witnesses after shot fired at car on I-70 in St. Charles County

Latest News

May 11 morning forecast
Humidity & Rain Chances Ramp Up Thursday-Sunday
First Alert Weather Days Issued For Friday & Saturday
First Alert Weather Days Issued For Friday & Saturday
Humidity & Rain Chances Ramp Up Thursday-Sunday
Humidity & Rain Chances Ramp Up Thursday-Sunday
Dry This Afternoon, Rain & Storms Tomorrow
Dry This Afternoon, Rain & Storms Tomorrow