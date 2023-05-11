Saint Louis Zoo celebrating World Migratory Bird Day

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Saint Louis Zoo is teaching guests about the importance of helping migratory birds. Saturday is World Migratory Bird Day.

In celebration, the zoo will have special treats and activities. The festivities are Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be bird watching at the North Lake, themed art projects, and an opportunity to craft your own native seeds for birds.

Officials say they have a large-scale network of more than 800 tracking towers that allow biologists to monitor the movements of animals for the benefit of conservation.

