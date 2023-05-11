Overland police car crashes during pursuit

An Overland police vehicle being driven away from the scene of a crash on May 11, 2023.
An Overland police vehicle being driven away from the scene of a crash on May 11, 2023.(KMOV News 4)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An Overland police car was involved in a crash during a pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Richmond Heights police were notified that officers from the Overland Police Department were pursuing the car of an assault suspect, according to police. The pursuit traveled onto eastbound Interstate 64 near Hanley Road, when one of the pursuing cars crashed into another vehicle.

The officer involved in the crash and the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. They were both treated at the scene by paramedics, police said.

The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Benton, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action
Man charged in connection with Cherokee Street shooting day after charges refused against another suspect
' I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from...
‘I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from standing, walking in the street
FILE — The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people...
Missouri lawmakers pass property tax breaks for seniors
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana...
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city
broken glass generic
MSHP looking for witnesses after shot fired at car on I-70 in St. Charles County

Latest News

learning lab
SLPS middle school gets new learning lab with 3D printers
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020....
Idaho jury deliberates case against Lori Vallow in alleged doomsday plot
Texting while driving could soon be illegal in Missouri.
Mo. bill that includes no texting while driving heads to Gov. Parson’s desk
The suspect was seen in surveillance video from the Conoco prior to the shooting May 7.
WANTED: Police continue search for Conoco shooting suspect