Overland police car crashes during pursuit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An Overland police car was involved in a crash during a pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Richmond Heights police were notified that officers from the Overland Police Department were pursuing the car of an assault suspect, according to police. The pursuit traveled onto eastbound Interstate 64 near Hanley Road, when one of the pursuing cars crashed into another vehicle.

The officer involved in the crash and the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. They were both treated at the scene by paramedics, police said.

The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating the crash.

