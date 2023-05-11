North County man charged in toddler son’s death

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A North County man is facing charges in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son.

Victor Pickering, 26, is charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

Police say his son Levi Pickering was rushed to the hospital with several injuries on May 2. Lvi suffered head injures, abdominal injuries, bruises on his body, a broken clavicle and several internal injuries. He died on May 9.

Pickering told police his son fell 2-3 feet of the back steps of his home, but doctors say the injuries are not consistent with what Pickering told them. Doctors added the injuries are indicative of non-accidental trauma and maltreatment, police say.

Pickering is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 cash only-bond.

