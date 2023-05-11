Metro East Moms Demand Action to assist slain East St. Louis mother’s family

The Metro East chapter of Moms Demand Action plans on assisting the family of a murdered mother.
By Deion Broxton
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Latatia Stewart was shot and killed in a Downtown St. Louis parking garage last week.

Stewart was known in the region for appearing on news outlets seeking justice for her son, Gregory Stewart, who was killed in East St. Louis in 2020.

St. Louis Metropolitan police said Deshawn Wilson, 35, was responsible for shooting three people, killing Stewart, and flourishing his gun at two more in the span of three days. He was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The probable cause statement said that police discovered the shell casings found at the scene of both shootings matched the gun that they said Wilson had thrown when they pursued him on May 5. The probable cause statement went on to state that Wilson was positively identified as the shooter by one of the victims in the May 4 shooting.

“I’m still having problems processing it,” said Chris Peters with the Metro East chapter of Moms Demand Action. “She raised up all of our spirits, and she did what she could in Gregory’s memory--to keep Gregory’s name alive. We are going to make sure that we are continue to raise awareness and make steps towards attempting to solve these unsolved shootings.”

The group offers unsolved shooting toolkits for families of victims of gun violence. The group plans to continue to help Latatia Stewart’s family solve Gregory’s murder.

“It was devastating,” said East St. Louis police chief Kendall Perry. “She marched with me a couple times. So, she’s been out here trying to make a change. We need that type of police-community interaction so we can solve crimes--a lot easier because without the community--we don’t have a lot of evidence--we don’t have a lot of anything.”

Illinois State Police is overseeing Gregory’s murder case.

The group said it would honor Stewart and her son in East St. Louis next month for Gun Violence Awareness Day.

