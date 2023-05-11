Man sentenced to 78 years in prison for fatal shooting outside Metro East tire shop

Fred Williams, Jr., was sentenced to 78 years in prison for the shooting death of Delas Carter,...
Fred Williams, Jr., was sentenced to 78 years in prison for the shooting death of Delas Carter, of Alorton, in 2021(Madison County Prosecutor)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The man who shot and killed an acquaintance outside a tire shop in Granite City has been sentenced to 78 years in prison.

The sentence for Fred Williams, Jr, was handed down Thursday. He was convicted for June 2021 shooting death of Delas M. Carter, 30, of Alorton.

Carter worked at the tired shop and stepped outside when Williams, Jr. shot and killed him from close range. Authorities describe the shooting as “execution style.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Benton, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action
Man charged in connection with Cherokee Street shooting day after charges refused against another suspect
FILE — The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people...
Missouri lawmakers pass property tax breaks for seniors
' I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from...
‘I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from standing, walking in the street
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana...
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city
broken glass generic
MSHP looking for witnesses after shot fired at car on I-70 in St. Charles County

Latest News

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
All 7 victims who died in crash on I-55 in Montgomery County, Illinois identified
Christopher Bunting is charged with making a terroristic threat.
Man accused of threatening to shoot people at Barnes Jewish Hospital
News 4 Afternoon Update: May 11, 2023
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020....
Idaho prosecutors urge jurors to convict Lori Vallow in triple murder trial