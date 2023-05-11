Man sentenced to 78 years in prison for fatal shooting outside Metro East tire shop

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The man who shot and killed an acquaintance outside a tire shop in Granite City has been sentenced to 78 years in prison.

The sentence for Fred Williams, Jr, was handed down Thursday. He was convicted for June 2021 shooting death of Delas M. Carter, 30, of Alorton.

Carter worked at the tired shop and stepped outside when Williams, Jr. shot and killed him from close range. Authorities describe the shooting as “execution style.”

