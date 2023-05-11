Man accused of threatening to shoot people at Barnes Jewish Hospital

By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is accused of threatening to shoot people at Barnes Jewish Hospital if they did not release his girlfriend.

Court documents state Alejandra Hines called the hospital multiple times on Tuesday stating he would go there and start shooting people if they did not release his girlfriend. During one of the calls, he reportedly said he was outside of the hospital.

When interviewed by investigators, Hines admitted to “saying some things” but denied saying he was going to kill people, according to court documents. Two members of the BJC Public Safety team who were on the call recalled that Hines said he had a gun and would make an example out of the security officers.

Hines is charged with one count of making a terrorist threat.

