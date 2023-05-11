Lessons learned as COVID health emergency expires

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – On Thursday, the nation’s COVID-19 health emergency will officially expire.

With many Americans vaccinated against the virus, COVID deaths and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically. CDC community levels are mostly low across the country. In the News 4 region, the only counties seeing more community spread are Macoupin and Montgomery counties, which are seeing medium community levels.

On April 7, St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis lifted their COVID mandates. Dr. Keith Cunningham with the St. Louis County Health Department cautions that just because the emergency declaration is ending, that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

“This is the first time we have been in a pandemic in our lifetime, and hopefully we can take these lessons learned and move forward,” said Dr. Cunningham.

The lessons, according to Dr. Cunningham, include the lack of strong community partnerships, poor funding for public health and the importance of equality when responding to a large-scale crisis.

“It made it easier to really speak to the issues those communities have been dealing with for generations,” he said.

St. Louis County is averaging around 40 COVID cases per month.

“There’s no reason anyone should die of this disease anymore. We have the technology to prevent that from happening,” said CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Dr. Gupta said there were around 1,100 weekly deaths in the United States at the end of last month.

“That’s about 54,000, 55,000 a year that would die if those numbers stay the same, which is basically a really bad flu season. We could do better, but that’s where we are right now,” he said.

News 4 Anchor David Amelotti asked Dr. Cunningham, “When would you say is the pandemic over?”

He responded, “Um, that’s a good question....are we in a pandemic right now? I will say I will remain cautious. With my clinical background, I wouldn’t feel comfortable telling people it’s over, go back to what you were doing before. I look at the data, I talk with my peers. it’s not over quite yet. We still need to maintain our caution we did before. "

In some ways, the pandemic pushed public health forward. Dr. Cunningham told News 4 that telehealth services and mobile outreach units transformed providing care permanently.

The World Health Organization ended its global health emergency status for COVID-19 last week. Their data shows more than 765 million confirmed cases worldwide since the pandemic started.

St. Louis County’s Department of Public Health plans to continue offering free vaccinations, testing and at-home COVID tests for the foreseeable future.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has walk-in vaccine clinics from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the following locations Monday-Friday:

John C. Murphy Health Center, 6121 N Hanley Rd #2003, Berkeley

North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Rd, Pine Lawn

South County Health Center, 4580 South Lindbergh Blvd, Sunset Hills

COVID-19 testing will still be available through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services testing sites, including three in the City of St. Louis and four in St. Louis County:

Urban League St. Louis, 1408 N. Kingshighway Boulevard. St. Louis - Mondays-Fridays, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Legacy Bar & Café, 5294 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis - Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m.

IBEW Local #1, 5850 Elizabeth Avenue, St. Louis - Thursdays, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

St. Louis County Department of Public Health, Main Campus, 6121 N Hanley Rd Berkley - Fridays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

South County Health Center 4580 S Lindbergh Blvd St. Louis - Thursdays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Machinist Lodge #777 12365 St Charles Rock Rd Bridgeton - Saturdays, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

AIM Laboratories HQ, 3165 Mckelvey Rd. Bridgeton - Mondays-Fridays, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

For anyone interested in learning more about the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, click here, to check out the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in-depth fact sheet.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.