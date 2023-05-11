Grill to Glory initiative to deter violence kicks off this weekend

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The city of St. Louis has seen 12 people get shot and killed in May. Thursday, a faith-based program launched for the summer season aimed at bringing communities together in hopes of bringing down violence.

Grills to Glory is a partnership between the Urban League and local churches. They host weekly free barbeques, working to change the psyche of people who might be drawn to crime.

More than 200 area churches are now part of the Grill to Glory initiative. Participating churches will host weekly cookouts starting Sunday and go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

