First Alert Weather Days Issued For Friday & Saturday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Periods of rain and storms today
  • First Alert Weather Days Friday and Saturday, low severe risk
  • Humidity is going up

Today: Periods of rain and storms moving in from the south. Some of these may contain heavy rain or lightning but we do not expect any severe storms.

Friday and Saturday - First Alert Weather Days: Showers and storms likely at times. a low risk of large hail or damaging wind.

