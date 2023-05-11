First Alert Weather Days Issued For Friday & Saturday
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather:
- Periods of rain and storms today
- First Alert Weather Days Friday and Saturday, low severe risk
- Humidity is going up
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days
Today: Periods of rain and storms moving in from the south. Some of these may contain heavy rain or lightning but we do not expect any severe storms.
Friday and Saturday - First Alert Weather Days: Showers and storms likely at times. a low risk of large hail or damaging wind.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.