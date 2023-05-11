First Alert Weather Days Issued For Friday & Saturday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Periods of rain and storms today

First Alert Weather Days Friday and Saturday, low severe risk

Humidity is going up

Today: Periods of rain and storms moving in from the south. Some of these may contain heavy rain or lightning but we do not expect any severe storms.

Friday and Saturday - First Alert Weather Days: Showers and storms likely at times. a low risk of large hail or damaging wind.

