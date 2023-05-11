FDA panel supports over-the-counter birth control pill

A panel of FDA advisers voted on Wednesday in support of a birth control pill being sold without a prescription.
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A panel of FDA advisers voted on Wednesday in support of a birth control pill being sold without a prescription.

Michelle Trupiano with Missouri Family Health Council said expanding access to birth control is crucial in Missouri and across the country.

“More people will have access to the care that they need and deserve,” Trupiano said.

The vote in favor of making the contraceptive Opill available over the counter would make it the first birth control sold in the United States without a prescription. Trupiano said there’s a high demand for birth control right now but not enough providers to meet it in Missouri.

“Especially in rural areas, and so while the demand is high for a variety of birth control methods, I think anything we can do to increase and find other avenues to get the services they need is a very good thing,” Trupiano said.

Washington University OB/GYN at Barnes-Jewish Hospital Dr. Emily Barker told News 4 this option would be safe and effective and wouldn’t take away from doctors offering prescription birth control. Dr. Barker said the pill under consideration for over-the-counter use, Opill, only uses one hormone.

“That’s in contrast to birth control pills that contain both progestin and estrogen, two hormones,” Dr. Barker said. “This one contains just the progestin. We know from decades of use that these pills are very, very safe and, in fact, have been over the counter in other countries for some time.”

Dr. Barker said people face barriers daily to obtaining birth control. She explained some of those barriers include where they live, getting paid time off and appointment waiting periods.

“When we look at people that struggle the most at accessing healthcare, it’s people without insurance, people who may be LGBTQ-identified, people who are younger, who already feel marginalized,” Dr. Barker said.

A final FDA decision is expected this summer. The company that makes Opill said sales could begin later this year if that happens.

