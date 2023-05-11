All lanes of Highway 141 closed just south of Highway 370 in Bridgeton due to fatal accident

A person died in an accident that happened on Highway 141 near St. Charles Rock Road Thursday...
A person died in an accident that happened on Highway 141 near St. Charles Rock Road Thursday morning(MoDOT)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal accident in Bridgeton.

The accident happened Thursday morning on Highway 141 (Earth City Expressway) just north of St. Charles Rock Road. Both directions of Highway 141 are closed, police say.

Other information was not immediately known.

