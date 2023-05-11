Crews respond after multiple homes catch fire in Washington Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters responded to a fire that extended to multiple homes in Washington Park early Thursday morning.

News4 has learned this is at Vassar and Portland. Washington Park Assistant Chief Ronnie Harris says two vacant homes and an occupied home went up in flames around 4:15 a.m. Harris said he almost had to kick a door down to get a resident out of one of the homes.

There is still no information regarding the cause of the fire but no injuries have been reported so far.

News4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.