‘Children can’t make these decisions’ Missouri Legislature passes bill banning trans-healthcare for minors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri House of Representatives officially sent two controversial bills related to transgender kids and young adults to Governor Mike Parson’s desk.

One bill bans medical care for transgender minors under the age of 18. This includes treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and certain types of surgery.

Then, House Republicans passed a bill requiring student-athletes, from elementary school to college, to play on teams that coincide with their gender assigned at birth.

After those two votes, One GOP Rep. Chris Sander of Jackson County, told the press at a press conference for House Democrats, that because of the impacts of these bills and due to the fact he wasn’t even allowed to speak during debate, he’s reconsidering his party.

“At the moment, I’m not questioning if I’m a gay Republican. I’m questioning if I’m a Republican,” said Sander.

House Democrats were clearly frustrated, and Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade said she believes Republicans will expand on these bills in the future.

“They are going to continue to be more extreme so they can win elections when they go against each other in these primaries. And that’s something they say to us all the time,” said Quade.

Republicans, meanwhile, were rejoicing.

The bill was a major agenda item as legislators in both houses heard from constituents that this needed to be done.

State Senator Andrew Koenig told News 4 that the priority was protecting children. And that “we’ve seen a movement. It’s almost like a social contagion.”

And that adults can make these decisions when they turn 18.

“Children can’t make these decisions, so I don’t think they should be allowed to do permanent damage to themself,” said Koenig.

Democrats criticized the bill for taking away the personal liberties of Missourians. Lake St. Louis House Rep. Justin Hicks said we have restrictions in place for kids, as they have to wait until their 16 to drive a car or 21 to drink alcohol.

“You have the liberty to do what you want to do, but at a certain age,” he said.

He reiterated that adults can still seek this care.

“Slow down, whatever you want to do, you can choose at the age of 18 if you want to do it or not, but while you’re a kid, while you’re a minor, there’s a set of rules to abide by,” he said.

Still, the bill doesn’t sit right for St. Louis County Rep. Barbara Phifer. Phifer, a former Presbyterian pastor, has a transgender grandchild.

She believes this will draw people away from the state, saying this will send a message for people to “stay out.”

“Every family is an asset in the state of Missouri, and you think about leaving, fleeing a state because their child is denied medical care,” she said. “It’s horrific. It’s what happened in Nazy Germany.”

In an interview, she told News 4 she has no ambitions for higher office and can speak her mind. She believes Republicans will regret passing this legislation.

“We have real problems in the state of Missouri,” said Phifer. “We are on this endless, endless road to the bottom and this is simply hastening that.”

The healthcare bill does have a sunset date in five years; therefore, the body will have to pass another bill to keep it going.

Transgender youth who are already getting treatment can continue.

