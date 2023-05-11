Chiefs to host Detroit Lions in season-opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The guest list for ring night at Arrowhead Stadium has been finalized.

The Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, on the night a banner will be dropped for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory.

It will be the second time in the last four seasons that Kansas City has played host to the NFL’s opening night game. In 2020, Kansas City opened the season with a 34-20 victory over the Houston Texans on the night the franchise unveiled a banner for its Super Bowl LIV win.

In 2017, Kansas City went to New England and beat the Patriots 42-27 on the opening night of the season as Tom Brady and Co. celebrated a championship from the previous season.

Since Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has taken over, Kansas City is 9-1 in Week 1 and hasn’t lost a season-opener since 2014. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the starter, Kansas City averages 37.8 points per game in Week 1.

It’ll be the first game for the Chiefs against the Lions since KC went to Detroit and won 34-30 during Week 4 of the 2019 season.

