I-270 temporarily shut down for crash in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 was shut down at Old Halls Ferry in North County for a vehicle crash.

MoDOT says delays are expected to last for an hour.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 that the accident involved a motorcyclist, and the victim has been transported to a local hospital alive.

No further information about this accident is available at this time.

