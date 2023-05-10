I-270 temporarily shut down for crash in North County

I-270 westbound was shut down for a traffic accident.
I-270 westbound was shut down for a traffic accident.(MoDOT)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 was shut down at Old Halls Ferry in North County for a vehicle crash.

MoDOT says delays are expected to last for an hour.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 that the accident involved a motorcyclist, and the victim has been transported to a local hospital alive.

No further information about this accident is available at this time.

