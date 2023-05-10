I-270 temporarily shut down for crash in North County
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 was shut down at Old Halls Ferry in North County for a vehicle crash.
MoDOT says delays are expected to last for an hour.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 that the accident involved a motorcyclist, and the victim has been transported to a local hospital alive.
No further information about this accident is available at this time.
