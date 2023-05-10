Suspect arrested, person of interest still sought in Cinco de Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Cherokee Street that left a man and woman wounded.

She is accused and a man are accused of committing the shooting in the 2700 block of Cherokee around 7:30 p.m. The shooting happened during the Cinco De Mayo Cherokee Street Festival.

The suspects were captured on surveillance camera. A person of interest is still at-large, police say.

Two men were killed, and a man and woman were injured in a shooting that happened on Cherokee Street the night before.

