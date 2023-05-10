Suspect arrested, person of interest still sought in Cinco de Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street

WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Cherokee Street that left a man and woman wounded.

She is accused and a man are accused of committing the shooting in the 2700 block of Cherokee around 7:30 p.m. The shooting happened during the Cinco De Mayo Cherokee Street Festival.

The suspects were captured on surveillance camera. A person of interest is still at-large, police say.

READ: ‘Like out of the movies’ Two shootings during Cinco de Mayo festival highlight violent weekend in St. Louis

Two men were killed, and a man and woman were injured in a shooting that happened on Cherokee Street the night before.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana...
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city
FILE — The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people...
Missouri lawmakers pass property tax breaks for seniors
Brian Clay, 47, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. armed criminal action, first-degree...
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting girlfriend over $36 in Jennings
Trooper wounded, suspect dead after they exchange shots near Mount Vernon, Illinois
Have you been to a cat café?

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis
Circumstances around woman’s murder still a mystery despite 2 being charged
Circumstances around woman’s murder still a mystery despite 2 being charged
School resource officers to patrol parks in St. Charles County during summer break
School resource officers to patrol parks in St. Charles County during summer break
Multiple police agencies respond to scene in Cahokia Heights
Multiple police agencies respond to scene in Cahokia Heights