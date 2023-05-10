St. Louis County Police asking for help identifying suspects in Hyundai theft
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County investigators are asking for help identifying the culprits who stole a vehicle.
The Hyundai was stolen on May 1, from a home in South County. It was recovered four days later, unoccupied in Metro East.
Anyone with information is asked to get in contact with Detective Nickolaus at (314) 615-8635 or mnickolaus@stlouiscountymo.gov
