St. Louis County Police asking for help identifying suspects in Hyundai theft

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County investigators are asking for help identifying the culprits who stole a vehicle.

The Hyundai was stolen on May 1, from a home in South County. It was recovered four days later, unoccupied in Metro East.

Anyone with information is asked to get in contact with Detective Nickolaus at (314) 615-8635 or mnickolaus@stlouiscountymo.gov

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.