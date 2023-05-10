Six people linked to drug ring, murders plead guilty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Six people linked to a St. Louis drug ring and two murders have pleaded guilty.

A total of 17 people were charged in the case, and all of them have now pleaded guilty.

One of the leaders, Maurice Herbert Lee II, 35, pleaded guilty on May 2 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, a count of conspiracy to distribute and possess methamphetamine and two counts of conspiracy to possess a firearm to further drug trafficking.

According to the court, Lee would get fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine in bulk from Juan Jose Francisco Gonzalez in Arizona through Darryl Lennell Moore II. Lee would dilute the fentanyl and give it to co-conspirators to sell. At the height of their conspiracy, they were selling over 20,000 doses per week, according to investigators.

Lee would distribute the methamphetamine to another person to sell.

According to Lee’s plea agreement, he had multiple runners who would deal fentanyl for him. Lee also admitted that two fatal shootings happened to further their drug conspiracy.

The plea agreement also said that Lee paid Jerome Lamont Fisher Jr., Tremayne Silas and Christopher Jerrin Warlick Jr. after Fisher and Silas had shot and killed Alexander Noodel on May 8, 2017.

The court also said one of Lee’s runners, Delvin Bost, had called Lee before the murder of Kevin Davis Jr., 24, on June 30, 2017, to confirm a bounty was out for Davis. Witnesses identified Michael Johnson as the person who shot and killed Davis. Bost claimed credit, received $10,000 from Lee, and then paid Johnson.

Lee faces 10 years to life for each drug conspiracy charge and up to 20 years for each gun charge. His sentencing is scheduled for August 2.

Johnson pleaded guilty on May 4 to one count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 1.

Fisher pleaded guilty on May 8 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime that resulted in death.

Warlick also pleaded guilty on May 8 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He also admitted to participating in a shooting that seriously wounded three people in Moline Acres on Nov. 29, 2017.

Bost pleaded guilty on May 9 to conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Charles Daniel Guice pleaded guilty on May 10 to receiving guns while under indictment. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 10.

In February, Silas was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime that resulted in death.

Gonzalez’s sentencing is set for June 7. Moore was sentenced to 98 months in prison in 2021. Two other runners for Lee, Maricus Davon Futrell and Sherod Jacolby Tucker, were sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2022 and 80 months in prison in 2021, respectively.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.