School resource officers to patrol parks in St. Charles County during summer break

By Alexis Zotos
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officer Jaclyn Gubricky starts and ends each day with hugs and high-fives as the school resource officer at Becky-David Elementary School. But as the school year comes to a close, there’s not summer vacation for SRO’s. Instead, they will transition to patroling St. Charles County Parks this summer.

The 2022-2023 school year was the first time there was an SRO in all schools in unincorporated St. Charles County. The County approved $2.2 million in ARPA funds to meet the need and put officers in elementary schools in addition to middle and high schools.

“I think about active shooters, I think about introducers. I think about a simple school fight. I like to play the scenarios in my head to be prepared for that,” said Officer Gubricky.

But with the end of the school year, the additional 14 officers will transition to being an active presence in other parts of the community, including summer festivals and parks.

An increase in car break-ins is one of the reasons behind the transition.

“It’s been happening more frequently at all the parks in St. Charles County, so we want to deter that and bring the rate down,” said Officer Eric Macalady.

The expanded SRO program is currently funded through the next school year.

“Other departments say they don’t have the money, they don’t have the manpower, and I get that. But this is absolutely important for every school to have an SRO,” said Gubricky.

