Potosi, Mo. man killed in early morning crash

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Potosi, Missouri was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning, the Missouri Highway Patrol says.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway N in Reynolds County. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe went off the right side of the road and overcorrected. The driver, Jacob Adams, 30, then lost control of the car. The Tahoe then hit a tree and overturned.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.