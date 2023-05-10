Potosi, Mo. man killed in early morning crash
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Potosi, Missouri was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning, the Missouri Highway Patrol says.
The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway N in Reynolds County. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe went off the right side of the road and overcorrected. The driver, Jacob Adams, 30, then lost control of the car. The Tahoe then hit a tree and overturned.
Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.