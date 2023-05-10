Police ask for assistance in locating missing woman

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police need help finding a woman last seen in downtown St. Louis.

On April 1st, Nakeita Campbell (21) left her home in Maplewood, Minnesota and was last seen on April 28th. Police say she was likely staying in St. Louis with an unknown man she met online. Campbell was last seen wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans, a pink multi-colored jacket, with her hair tied-up.

Metro police urge anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 314-444-5738.

