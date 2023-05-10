Places to celebrate Mother’s Day in St. Louis

Mother's Day is this weekend, and there are some great ways to celebrate in St. Louis.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mother’s Day is this weekend, and there are some great ways to celebrate in St. Louis.

Popular area attractions offer a wide variety of family-friendly events.

Families heading to Grant’s Farm can enjoy Maifest, a celebration of German culture.

The festival features German music and dancing, including a 25-foot Maypole. There’s also plenty of German food and drinks.

Grant’s farm is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mother’s Day. As always, admission is free, but you do need to pay for parking.

Another option is the Strawberry Festival at Eckert’s in Belleville.

The celebration includes children’s activities, wagon rides and lots of strawberry treats.

You can also pick your own strawberries in the field. And on Mother’s Day, moms can enjoy a free sundae from the donut and custard shop.

If you want to take Mom out to eat, the Piper Palm House in Tower Grove Park is hosting a Sunday brunch on Mother’s Day. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4 Hands Brewery will be serving up the drinks, and there is also live music

And the St. Louis Art Museum is welcoming families on Mother’s Day with a special free event.

The museum is offering a tour of its New to the Museum exhibit on Sunday afternoon. There will also be hands-on art activities in the galleries.

The family event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

