Parkway Central High School senior hosts chess tournaments to build community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When you’re a kid, you don’t always know where you’re going or what you’ll do when you grow up. But one West County high school senior isn’t doing so bad. As News 4′s Steve Harris reports, you could say she’s the queen of strategic moves.

Gaaya Benoj, a Parkway Central senior, hosts chess tournaments for a non-profit organization she founded. Its name is a nod to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We’re very proud to be from St. Louis, and there’s nothing more St. Louis than the Cardinals,” she said.

The Chess Cardinals started as an idea Benoj had while playing outdoor chess in a park in north St. Louis. Now, the club meets twice a week for tournaments in a room in the Chesterfield Mall.

