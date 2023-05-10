Parkway Central High School senior hosts chess tournaments to build community

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When you’re a kid, you don’t always know where you’re going or what you’ll do when you grow up. But one West County high school senior isn’t doing so bad. As News 4′s Steve Harris reports, you could say she’s the queen of strategic moves.

Gaaya Benoj, a Parkway Central senior, hosts chess tournaments for a non-profit organization she founded. Its name is a nod to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We’re very proud to be from St. Louis, and there’s nothing more St. Louis than the Cardinals,” she said.

The Chess Cardinals started as an idea Benoj had while playing outdoor chess in a park in north St. Louis. Now, the club meets twice a week for tournaments in a room in the Chesterfield Mall.

To learn more about The Chess Cardinals, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana...
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city
FILE — The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people...
Missouri lawmakers pass property tax breaks for seniors
Cory Younger has been charged with child pornography.
Maplewood officer charged with child pornography
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office refuses charges against woman arrested following Cherokee Street shooting
Riverfront
Riverfront chaos prompts extra security measures

Latest News

Places to celebrate Mother’s Day in St. Louis
Places to celebrate Mother’s Day in St. Louis
Graphic
3 transported from scene of Berkeley school bus crash
active training busch stadium
First responders storm Busch Stadium for active threat training drill
Criminal investigation at Byrnes Mill Police Department completed
Criminal investigation at Byrnes Mill Police Department completed