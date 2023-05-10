MSHP looking for witnesses after shot fired at car on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) – A car crashed after being shot at on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County Wednesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a green Chevrolet Cavalier was shot at by the person driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe around 8:42 a.m. on westbound Interstate 70 near Route A. After the shot was fired, the Cavalier crashed into the center concrete median and the Tahoe drove off.

No one was shot, but a man suffered minor cuts to his arms and hand from breaking glass.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash and can provide additional details to call Troop C at 636-3200-2800 and ask to speak with Sgt. Davis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.