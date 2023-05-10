MoDOT to close several interchange ramps on I-270 and I-64

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you use I-64 and I-270 you will want to allow extra time starting Friday.

From May 12 to May 15, MoDOT will close several interchange ramps. This is part of the ongoing bridge rehab project.

This will be from southbound I-270 to eastbound I-64 and from northbound I-270 to westbound I-64.

The ramps will re-open Monday at 5 a.m.

