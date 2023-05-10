MoDOT to close several interchange ramps on I-270 and I-64

If you use I-64 and I-270 you will want to allow extra time starting Friday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you use I-64 and I-270 you will want to allow extra time starting Friday.

From May 12 to May 15, MoDOT will close several interchange ramps. This is part of the ongoing bridge rehab project.

This will be from southbound I-270 to eastbound I-64 and from northbound I-270 to westbound I-64.

The ramps will re-open Monday at 5 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humidity is lower, rain and storms later this week
Humidity is lower, rain and storms later this week
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
St. Louis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects in connection with a May 6, 2023...
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
FILE - Members of the Missouri House debate legislation on March 21, 2023, at the state Capitol...
Missouri lawmakers pass tax breaks for seniors

Latest News

House
Property values rise in St. Louis County
East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry
Ousted East St. Louis police chief returns under new administration
Riverfront
Riverfront chaos prompts extra security measures
Former Cottleville Junk Store to be transformed into boutique hotel, restaurant and speakeasy
Former Cottleville Junk Store to be transformed into boutique hotel, restaurant and speakeasy