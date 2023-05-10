Microblading regulations in Missouri heads to Governor’s desk

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Regulations on tattooing makeup could soon be a reality in Missouri.

A News 4 investigation in February exposed how unlike other tattoos in Missouri, permanent makeup on the brows is unregulated. However, that could be changing.

A bill on Governor Parson’s desk would define the procedure as a formal tattoo, meaning it would have to be done by a licensed tattoo artist.

