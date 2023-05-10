McNair Aquatic Facility closed permanently

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The unofficial start of summer is a few weeks away with memorial day, and as it gets warmer, people are starting to think about pools.

In St. Charles, you’re going to have one fewer pool option to jump into. The McNair Aquatic Facility is closed permanently.

Last summer, the pool did not open because of staffing issues, but the permanent closure is because of infrastructure issues.

The Assistant Director with the St. Charles’ Parks Department said after an aquatic audit in 2014, improvements were made to Blanchette and Wapelhorst, but they knew the end of life was coming for McNair.

Right now, discussions are underway for what will replace it.

St. Charles’ Parks Department is asking for feedback on what’s next for the 2.5-acre land. You can leave them a comment on their social media pages or call the parks and recreation office at 636-949-3372.

