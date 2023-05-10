Man pleads guilty to deadly 2019 drunk driving crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing someone in a 2019 drunk driving crash near North Broadway and Chambers in St. Louis.

Jesse Williams, 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and DWI resulting in the death of another. Bert Rhodes was turning onto Chambers Road when Williams hit his vehicle, resulting in Rhodes’ death.

Police said Williams was going about 75 mph when he hit Rhodes’ car. Williams’ blood alcohol level was above the legal limit at the time of the crash on May 4, 2019.

Prosecutors recommended a 5-year prison term for Williams, a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit said. Williams will be sentenced on July 20.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.