Kansas City takes steps toward becoming sanctuary city

FILE — If the City Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure, and Operations Committee passes...
FILE — If the City Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure, and Operations Committee passes the resolution proposed by LGBTQ advocates in Kansas City Wednesday, it then goes to the full Kansas City Council on Thursday.(Live 5)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City could come one step closer to becoming a sanctuary city for people seeking or providing gender-affirming care.

If the City Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure, and Operations Committee passes the resolution proposed by LGBTQ advocates in Kansas City Wednesday, it then goes to the full Kansas City Council on Thursday.

The proposal says the city would not prosecute or fine any person or organization seeking, providing, receiving, or helping someone receive those treatments, including public blockers, hormone treatment, and surgery.

This all comes as Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey considers a proposed emergency rule requiring people to undergo eighteen months of therapy along with other requirements before allowing treatments.

The Associated Press reports transgender patients will have to undergo at least 15 hours worth of therapy sessions over those 18 months. Healthcare providers will need to ensure any psychiatric symptoms existing be treated and resolved before any care can be provided. Physicians will also have to determine if the patient has autism and signs of social contagion to the person’s identity.

The LGBTQ Commission wrote in a tweet a week before this proposal was set to go into effect in late April saying the city must take every action at its disposal to be proactive, reduce harm, and ensure Kansas Citians have access to life-saving healthcare.

Bailey tried to impose this rule in late April. A St. Louis County Judge granted a temporary restraining order until a hearing on May 11. It has since been delayed until July 20.

At least 13 states have laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors specifically.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people...
Missouri lawmakers pass property tax breaks for seniors
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana...
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office refuses charges against woman arrested following Cherokee Street shooting
Cory Younger has been charged with child pornography.
Maplewood officer charged with child pornography
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Latest News

People listen to a speaker during a rally in favor of a ban on gender-affirming health care...
‘Children can’t make these decisions’ Missouri Legislature passes bill banning trans-healthcare for minors
Metro East Moms Demand Action to assist slain East St. Louis mother’s family
Metro East Moms Demand Action to assist slain East St. Louis mother’s family
Transgender parent on passage of MO bills aimed at trans youth care
‘It probably looks like us leaving the state’ Transgender parent on passage of MO bills aimed at trans youth care
McNair Aquatic Facility closed permanently
McNair Aquatic Facility closed permanently
File Graphic
Charges filed against 15-year-old in O’Fallon home invasion