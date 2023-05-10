‘It probably looks like us leaving the state’ Transgender parent on passage of MO bills aimed at trans youth care

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Trans advocates are firmly against the passage of two bills passed by the Missouri legislature Wednesday to restrict care and rights for transgender youth.

Alison Maclean is the mom of Charlie, a 12-year-old transgender boy, currently receiving treatment from Washington University’s Transgender Center that suppresses menstruation. Since he is already receiving treatment, Charlie would not be impacted by the passage of Senate Bill 49 or the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act.” Advocates have termed it “gender-affirming care,” which includes puberty blockers.

Maclean said it is a difficult struggle at times for Charlie, even in spite of the support he receives from family and friends in their hometown of Kirkwood. His mom now volunteers at PROMO Missouri, an LGBTQ advocacy organization.

“To exist in this environment that is actively hostile toward him is extremely detrimental to his mental and emotional and social well-being,” Maclean said. “There’s going to be so many children that tell their parents, ‘actually no, I’m a girl,’ and they won’t have access to puberty blockers.”

Despite the grandfather clause in SB 49, the Maclean family is not resting easy. In a separate initiative, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is pushing an emergency rule that would add time-consuming hurdles for kids like Charlie to get care. However, that rule is currently tied up in the courts, until at least July. Charlie’s family said the litany of efforts could end up causing the family to move out if and when he needs more care in the future.

“When we decide what we need for the future, it probably looks like us leaving the state,” Maclean said.

It’s also a time of reflection for advocacy organizations, like Trans Parent, which helps connect families with trans kids to organizations offering care. Vice President Jordan Braxton is a trans woman who said this will not stop that mission.

“It will make our mission harder, but like I said, we are going to find alternative resources and other places,” Braxton said. “I always say, sit down and talk to a trans child, or an intersex person. Listen to their story. Listen to how it’s a human being talking to you.”

But lawmakers in favor of the bills say it’s a choice that can still be made once the kids turn 18. They say the bills are aimed at protecting youth, not curtailing rights. The other bill passed Wednesday, SB 39, bans transgender women and girls from playing female sports.

“When you have kids being surgically and or chemically altered for life for no good reason, yes, it’s time for the government to get involved,” Republican Rep. Brad Hudson told colleagues on the House floor Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

Both bills now head to Governor Mike Parson, who is expected to sign the bills.

