' I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from standing, walking in the street

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The brakes were pumped on a St. Louis County bill banning people from standing, walking or being in the street, but the bill sponsor vowed it would come back.

“This issue is not going away,” said Bill Sponsor Councilman Ernie Trakas.

The bill from Trakas has gotten pushback from advocates for the homeless, but Tuesday night, those seeking a more pedestrian-friendly county spoke up.

“I would like a 180. I would like the conversation to be flipped,” said Joe Beggs.

Beggs runs everywhere, in the city and the county. He tells News 4 he often is forced to run on city streets with large groups, and when he is in the county, the streets can be safer.

“The sidewalks are often very uneven, and I have to look down, and no runner wants to be staring at their feet while running,” said Beggs.

He spoke in the public forum of the St. Louis County Council meeting Tuesday night, asking the Council to reject an ordinance banning people from standing or walking in the street.

The ordinance has exceptions when there is no sidewalk, as long as they’re striding against traffic. It also requires people to do this “when practicable.” Trakas argued the bill does prohibit people from going onto the street when the need arises.

Councilman Trakas told News 4 last week the bill is about public safety, aiming to stop the frequent pedestrian-vehicle crashes.

He declined an interview Tuesday but did tell News 4 a new bill is in the works that caters to those in a wheelchair and bicyclists.

He got backup during the public comments from Manchester Mayor Mike Clement, who passed a similar ordinance in his city last year.

“I’ve heard from drivers protesting activity that goes on roadways that it is often not visible until that vehicle is upon that person,” said Clement.

But plenty don’t think this is the right solution.

“Is the street design safe? No. That’s one of the problems,” said Michael Carmody, with Safer Streets for Kirkwood and St. Louis County.

Carmody wants fewer pedestrian crashes, which his group aims to do. But said people can also get hurt on some sidewalks.

“Why do you want to put people in more danger, putting them on hazardous sidewalks,” said Carmody.

A new version of the proposed bill is expected to be heard next week.

