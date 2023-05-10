Humidity & Rain Chances Ramp Up Thursday-Sunday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Higher humidity the next few days, especially Friday & Saturday

Rain and storm chances ramp up Thursday and through the weekend

Watching Friday & Saturday for an isolated strong storm

Thursday through the weekend: This period will be active due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. There are some signatures for stronger storms Friday, but the confidence in severe weather at this point is low. That’s why we will hold off on issuing a First Alert Weather Day for now. The Storm Prediction Center does have us in the lowest level 1 severe threat, but there are some ingredients that appear to be lacking. Storm fuel will be plentiful which can lead to a quick up and down storm with a downpour, small hail and lightning. But the ingredients that create a more organized storm that produce large hail and damaging winds are lacking. Either way, some rain and storms may disrupt some outdoor plans Thursday through Sunday. However there will be lots of dry time and the rain will be scattered. We don’t see an all day rain.

